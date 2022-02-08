'Bigg Boss': A Recap On The Winners Up Till Now

The popularity of Indian reality shows amongst the audiences is not a new thing. There is a huge demand among the viewers for such reality shows and the popularity has only proved how successful these shows are. One of the most famous and most watched reality show on Indian television is ‘Bigg Boss’. The show has been running for 15 seasons now and is based on the original Dutch show ‘Big Brother’.

Many celebrities have been associated with the show and over the years ‘Bigg Boss’ has successfully catered to the audiences’ daily dose of entertainment needs.The show's popularity is also credited to actor Salman Khan who took over as the host of the show from season 5. Actor Amitabh Bachpan hosted the fourth season of the show. As the 15th season of the show has recently ended, here is a look back at all the title winners of ‘Bigg Boss’ from seasons 1-15 and what they are doing in their life right now.

'Bigg Boss 1' – Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy, an actor, won the first season of the game show Bigg Boss in 2006. Roy debuted in the 1990 blockbuster ‘Aashiqui’, a Mahesh Bhatt production, as the lead actor alongside newcomer actress Anu Agarwal. He then co-starred with actress Karishma Kapoor in Sudhakar Bokade's romantic comedy ‘Sapne Sajan Ke’ (1992). Roy has been awarded life membership in the Asian Academy of Film and Television's International Film and Television Club. Roy was last seen in the film ‘Cabaret’.

'Bigg Boss 2' - Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik is an Indian actor and reality television contestant. Kaushik won the MTV Hero Honda ‘Roadies 5.0’ competition in 2007 and the second season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2008. He appeared in the films ‘Zila Ghaziabad’ and ‘Kismat Love Paisa Dilli’. Kaushik got married in 2020 on the terrace of his house. The actor has taken a complete break from the entertainment industry and is leading a normal family life. He was heard to be struggling to find job during the lockdown.

'Bigg Boss 3' - Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh is the winner of ‘Bigg Boss third season’. Prior to this, he portrayed Lord Hanuman in the Sony TV series ‘Jai Veer Hanuman’ in 1996. Singh has appeared in many 'comical roles in various shows and movies. He, however, has detached himself from the industry as of now and was last seen in 2020 in ‘Bigg Boss14’ as a guest.

'Bigg Boss 4' - Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is an Indian actress who has appeared in films and on television in Hindi. She is best known for her role as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ (2001–08), and she has since appeared in several other television series such as ‘Parvarrish’ (2011–13), ‘Begusarai’ as Bindiya Thakur (2015–16), and ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ (2019–20). Tiwari was the winner of the reality shows ‘Bigg Boss 4’ (2010–11) and ‘Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur’ (2010–11). In 2021, Tiwari participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and finished up at the fourth spot. She was last seen in a guest appearance in ‘Bigg Boss15’. However, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her social media

'Bigg Boss 5' - Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar is a well-known Indian anchor, actress, presenter, singer, and dancer who works primarily in the Hindi television industry. She rose to prominence as Kumkum in the long-running soap opera ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ (2002–09) and as Sangya and Chhaya in ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’. After that, she won ‘Bigg Boss 5’ (2011–12). Parmar was last in a television show ‘Humari Wali Good News’ in 2020-21 post which he has taken a break from the industry.

'Bigg Boss 6' - Urvashi Dholakia

Famously known as ‘Kamolika’ in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, actress Urvashi Dholakia appeared in the sixth season of ‘Bigg Boss’ where she was crowned as the winner. Post her victory the actress appeared in television shows ‘Chadrakanta’ and ‘Nach Baliye 9’. Dholakia made guest appearance in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13 and 15. The actress is said to make a comeback into the television industry with ‘Naagin 6’ which will star ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash in 2022.

'Bigg Boss 7'- Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is a model and actress from India. She began her modelling career in 2002, when she competed in the ‘Femina Miss India pageant’. Khan made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films' ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ after appearing in dance songs (2009). Later in his career, Khan appeared in films such as the action thriller ‘Game’ (2011), the revenge drama ‘Ishaqzaade’ (2012), the suspense thriller ‘Fever’ (2016), the romantic comedy ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ (2017), and the Indian period drama ‘Begum Jaan’ (2017). In 2013, she competed in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and was crowned the winner. She was last seen in the controversial web series ‘Tandav’ and is set to appear in another web series in 2022 titled ‘Bestseller’.

'Bigg Boss 8' - Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati is an Indian film and television actor best known for his comedic roles in ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’. He won the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’ in 2014. The actor has appeared in a number of television shows and movies that include Emran Hashmi’s ‘Azhar’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’. The actor continues to do his acting gigs and was last seen in singer Jubin Nautiyal’s music video ‘Meri Tarah’ opposite actors Himansh Kohli and Heli.

'Bigg Boss 9' - Prince Narula

Model and actor, Prince Narula, is known for his winning spree in reality shows. Narula started off his career with participating in PTC Punjabi’s ‘Mr. Punjab’ in 2014 where he landed as the second runner-up. In 2015, the actor participated and won the title of MTV India’s ‘Roadies X2’. In the same year he won two more reality shows, ‘Splitsvilla 8’ and ‘Bigg Boss 9’. Post that Narula appeared in a few television shows that include ‘Badho Bahu’, ‘Laal Ishq’, and ‘Naagin 3’. He was also a part of various other shows and web series. Currently, Narula is believed to be shooting for a new season of MTV India’s ‘Roadies’ where he has been posing as a gang leader since 2016.

'Bigg Boss 10' - Manveer Gurjar

Winner of season 10 of ‘Bigg Boss’, Manveer Gurjar is a dairy farm owner. After emerging as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 10’ in 2016, Gurjar appeared in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’ in 2017. He then tried a few acting gigs which included actor Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’ in 2021. Gurjar is said to be a part of the 2022 film ‘The Bridge’ which also stars actors Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, and Shraddha Das. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in October 2022.

'Bigg Boss 11' - Shilpa Shinde

Indian television actress, Shilpa Shinde, is best known for her role as Angoori in &TV's ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’. In 2017, she competed in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and won the season's title. Post the show, Sinde appeared in a few shows. She was a part of the Indian television show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ and web series ‘Paurashpur’ in 2020. The actresses also started off her political career in 2019 by joining the Indian National Congress.

'Bigg Boss 12' - Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an Indian television actress who has portrayed Simar in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and Sonakshi in ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. She was a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’ and won it in 2018. She was also a part of ‘Nach Baliye 8’. The actress has been off the television screen for quite some time now. However, she keeps her fans updated through her social media. Currently the actress is preparing for the release of her second music album alongside actor and husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The video is set to release on February 8 on YouTube.

'Bigg Boss 13' - Sidharth Shukla

Late Sidharth Shukla was a Hindi television and film actor, host, and model. ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ were some of his most well-known shows. He was crowned the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’. He was the host of ‘Savdhaan India’ and ‘India's Got Talent’, among other shows. In December 2005, he defeated 40 other contestants from Asia, Latin America, and Europe to win the title of ‘World's Best Model’. Shukla made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, in which he played a supporting role. Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40.

'Bigg Boss 14' - Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is an Indian television actress, best known for her roles in Zee TV's ‘Choti Bahu’ as Radhika and Colors TV's ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ as Soumya Singh. In the year 2020, Dilaik competed in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and won the competition. With the Hindi film ‘Ardh’, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is set to make her Bollywood debut. Palaash Muchhal, a music composer and singer, makes his directorial debut with this project. Actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav also star in the film. ‘Ardh’ is a film that began filming in September 2021 and will be released in 2022.

'Bigg Boss 15' - Tejasswi Prakash

Winner of the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ actress Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress known for her role in television show ‘Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ (2015–16) as Ragini Maheshwari. She took part in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ in 2020. The Prakash in her +appearance in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ garnered a mixed bag of response from the audiences. However, the show finale turned out to be a double bumper for her, when she was first revealed as the main lead in the television show ‘Naagin 6’ and then declared the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.