The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will show an ugly fight between actors Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The reality show is very close to its finale. In the promo, Desai can be seen slapping Bhattarcharjee during a Ticket to Finale Task.

The promo started with Bhattacharjee telling Rakhi Sawant how this task is her last chance to get into the finale. Sawant then can be seen talking to Desai and revealing how Bhattacharjee asked her to not give Desai the ticket. Sawant also added that she really wanted Desai to get the ticket.

In the course of these events, the promo later showed Desai crying and shouting in the house. She yells at Bhattacharjee, “Jhuthi, logon ko istemal karti hai.” (Lier, you are using people). The former then steps forward to slap Bhattacharjee. She is however stopped by Rajiv Adatia, who re-entered the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Adatia can be seen trying to take Desai away from Bhattacharjee.

Enraged by Desai's act, Bhattacharjee can be heard shouting, “How dare you touch me.” In midst of all the drama, the promo ends with visuals of Sawant writing her final decision of choosing whom to give the Ticket to Finale.

Once friends, now turned foe Desai and Bhattacharjee have been performing their best in the 'Bigg Boss House'. Both of them entered the show as Wild Card Contestants along with Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale, and Sawant’s husband, Ritesh.

The Salman Khan-hosted show is high on entertainment and drama.