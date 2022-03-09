Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Bhumika Gurung Ties The Knot With Beau Shekhar Malhotra

After dating for more than a year, actress Bhumika Gurung and her boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra tied the knot. Their families and close friends were present at the ceremony, which was small and intimate.

Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra's Wedding iwmbuzz.com

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 1:44 am

Actress Bhumika Gurung and restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra tied the knot on Wednesday (March 9) after dating for over a year. The marriage took plae in Mumbai on Wednesday morning in a Gurudwara in presence of only their families and close friends.

Gurung ditched the traditional red for her wedding day and wore a stunning olive green gown, while groom Malhotra matched his wedding attire with the bride.

The internet is awash with photos from the couple's wedding, which their friends have shared. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have been trending on social media for the past three days, and now their wedding photos are going viral.

According to Pinkvilla, Gurung has spoke to Etime before the wedding, She said, "I am super exhausted and tired, but I love feeling that I will soon be married to someone who I want to spend the rest of my life with. It's a different feeling altogether. We were both waiting for this day to come! A month ago, we decided that in March we should get married and here we are today. Like every girl, I also dreamt a lot about how my wedding should be and my wedding is all I wanted it to be."

The actress had earlier opened up about her relationship with Malhotra. She said, "It is about the way the person makes you feel and Shekhar makes me feel safe and secure. He loves me unconditionally and is loyal to me. I think in today’s time, loyalty is something which has become rare. He not only gives me time but makes me feel good about myself. He is there for me and even for my family and friends. When we are together, we don’t need anyone else."

