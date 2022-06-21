Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Beyonce Releases New Single 'Break My Soul'

The first track of Beyonce's upcoming album, 'Renaissance', 'Break My Soul' is out.

Beyonce Releases New Single 'Break My Soul'
Beyonce (Representational Image) Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 12:25 pm

Los Angeles, Pop star Beyonce has dropped the first track, "Break My Soul", from her upcoming album 'Renaissance'.


The Grammy-winning star winner had unveiled the new album last week and announced that it will debut on July 29.


On Monday night, the song was released on music streaming service Tidal, along with a lyrical video on YouTube.


Beyonce teased the new song by updating her social media bios to "6. BREAK MY SOUL", indicating that "Break My Soul" is also the album's sixth track.


'Renaissance' is Beyonce's seventh solo album, following 2016's 'Lemonade'. Her previous albums were 'Dangerously in Love' (2003), 'B'Day' (2006), 'I Am... Sasha Fierce' (2008), '4' (2011) and 'Beyonce' (2013).


Since her last solo album, Beyonce has released a collaborative album "Everything Is Love" with husband JAY-Z in 2018, as well as the soundtracks for "The Lion King: The Gift" and "Homecoming: The Live Album" in 2019.


She also recorded "Be Alive" for Hollywood star Will Smith's Academy Award-winning film "King Richard".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pop Star Beyonce First Track Break My Soul Upcoming Album Renaissance Music Streaming Service Tidal Collaborative Album
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 