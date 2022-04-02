Beast Trailer: Vijay's Spy Avatar Gets Fans Excited and How

The first trailer for Vijay's 'Beast' is now available. It stars the well-known actor as a super-spy who enjoys causing havoc. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Pooja Hegde.'Beast' will be released on April 13th.

Have a look at the film's trailer here:

The trailer begins with a group of militants invading a mall. The terrorists rain gunfire on the mall and hold its people hostage. As intelligence agents consider the best course of action, they see a glimmer of hope: a superspy was at the mall by chance.

As an introduction to Vijay's spy, Veera Raghavan, a tour of his battlefield are shown, triumphs, maybe in the Middle East, followed by scenes of him in a fighter plane, tossing bombs at his foes, frying them with weapons, and later, fighting some terrorists at the mall. Pooja Hegde makes a brief cameo as one of the mall captives.

Fans appreciated the trailer of the film. “It's going to be the most successful film of the year. Definitely, it'll break the all records and be a trendsetter,” wrote a fan. Another user commented, “Trailer is really on (fire).” “Mark my words, this will be a super hit like KGF..and we should never compare both, each movie has its own style, and instead we have to support every movie the same way,” read another comment.

Fans on Twitter took to appreciate the trailer and expressed their excitement for the upcoming action-thriller, have a look at some of the tweets.

#BeastTrailer - To those who are saying "Gurkha, Money heist, Sanak, die hard madhri iruku"



Please understand.. Invasion thriller is a genre.. #Maanaadu vandha apovum timeloop copy nu sonnanga.. it's a genre..✌️ Screenplay matters..🌟#BeastModeON #Beast pic.twitter.com/PWIHhNRbed — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 2, 2022

Just now watched #BeastTrailer



It promises an impetuous action-thriller, with adequate elegance and swagger, #ThalapathyVIJAY head towards a final showdown.#Beast #BeastModeON pic.twitter.com/DNcHRZQz7e — Mahadev Das (@madoptionseller) April 2, 2022

According to a report by the Hindustan times, Vijay has charged ₹100 crore for the film. He was last seen in 'Master,' which also starred Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Andrea Jeremiah and was produced by Xavier Britto. It marked the first collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Pooja Hegde was last seen with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam.' Despite its very heavy budget, the film failed to do well at the box office.