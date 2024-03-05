‘Bastar’ Trailer Review: Adah Sharma’s Hard-Hitting Film On Naxals Is Too Graphic For Comfort

The makers of ‘Bastar’ have finally revealed the trailer of the movie and it is really hard hitting. The Adah Sharma starrer is filled with shots of Naxalites targeting commandoes and other civilians. Some of the scenes where the Naxals are killing people are so graphic that it feels as if the act is happening right in front of your eyes.
Check out the trailer right here:
Adah Sharma as the no-nonsense army officer seems to be doing justice to the character. But will she be able to bring out the intensity of the situation through her performance? If the closing shot of Adah Sharma in the trailer is anything to by, then it seems she definitely would come out with flying colours.
Besides Adah Sharma, ‘Bastar’ also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla.
Just looking at the ‘Bastar’ trailer and you get a sense of how hard-hitting the story would be. While it might be based on real-life instance, there is a lot of graphic shots which make you understand the intensity of the issue at hand. On one hand, the Naxals are protesting against governments and governments are trying to curb them down by sending in military and police. The bloodshed is there on both sides. While Naxals are getting killed but at the same time, even there are lots of local villagers, police and army officials who are also getting killed. The film tries to question to the authorities as why a final solution can’t be reached where both sides are happy?
The trailer tries to highlight some of the key points from the film, but most of them seem disconnected from each other. Probably when the movie releases all these pointers will receive a closure.
What’s also another issue of concern is that the film might get A-rated, which might reduce its reach among the audiences. The amount of violence shown in the trailer is an indicator of what’s on store when you watch the film.
Directed by Sudipto Sen with Vipul Amrutlal Shah as the creative director, ‘Bastar’ is all set to release in theatres on March 15.