‘Bastar’ Trailer Review: Adah Sharma’s Hard-Hitting Film On Naxals Is Too Graphic For Comfort

Just looking at the ‘Bastar’ trailer and you get a sense of how hard-hitting the story would be. While it might be based on real-life instance, there is a lot of graphic shots which make you understand the intensity of the issue at hand. On one hand, the Naxals are protesting against governments and governments are trying to curb them down by sending in military and police. The bloodshed is there on both sides. While Naxals are getting killed but at the same time, even there are lots of local villagers, police and army officials who are also getting killed. The film tries to question to the authorities as why a final solution can’t be reached where both sides are happy?