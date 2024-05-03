'Barsatein' Actors Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Finally Break Silence On Their Engagement Rumours

Television actors, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who became everyone's favourite with their chemistry in ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' have reacted to their engagement rumours. Shivangi and Kushal played Aradhana and Reyansh, and their on-screen pairing was very much loved by the audience. They won audiences' hearts with their stellar act and on-screen bond and love. There have been reports that Shivangi and Kushal developed fondness for each other on sets of their show and are soon going to get engaged.
A source told News18, “Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for Barsatein. They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon''.
Indirectly reacting to the engagement reports Shivangi shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew (sic)."
Her co-star Kushal also reacted to it. He rubbished the rumours and wrote, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (sic) (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)''
The same report by News18 also stated that Shivangi and Kushal have been in a committed relationship. “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right," the source added.
For those unaware, 'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka' premiered in July 2023 and concluded in February 2024.