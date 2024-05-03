Art & Entertainment

'Barsatein' Actors Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Finally Break Silence On Their Engagement Rumours

Reports surfaced that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are serious about their relationship and are planning to get engaged soon.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon react to engagement rumours Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actors, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who became everyone's favourite with their chemistry in ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' have reacted to their engagement rumours. Shivangi and Kushal played Aradhana and Reyansh, and their on-screen pairing was very much loved by the audience. They won audiences' hearts with their stellar act and on-screen bond and love. There have been reports that Shivangi and Kushal developed fondness for each other on sets of their show and are soon going to get engaged.

A source told News18, “Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for Barsatein. They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon''.

Advertisement

Indirectly reacting to the engagement reports Shivangi shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew (sic)."

Shivangi Joshis post
Shivangi Joshi's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Her co-star Kushal also reacted to it. He rubbished the rumours and wrote, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (sic) (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)''

Advertisement

Kushal Tandons post
Kushal Tandon's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The same report by News18 also stated that Shivangi and Kushal have been in a committed relationship. “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right," the source added.

For those unaware, 'Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka' premiered in July 2023 and concluded in February 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: 'Dono Mein Jitengey', Says Priyanka Gandhi As Rahul Gandhi, KL Sharma File Nomination From Raebareli, Amethi
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates