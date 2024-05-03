'Barsatein' Actors Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Finally Break Silence On Their Engagement Rumours

Television actors, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who became everyone's favourite with their chemistry in ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka' have reacted to their engagement rumours. Shivangi and Kushal played Aradhana and Reyansh, and their on-screen pairing was very much loved by the audience. They won audiences' hearts with their stellar act and on-screen bond and love. There have been reports that Shivangi and Kushal developed fondness for each other on sets of their show and are soon going to get engaged.