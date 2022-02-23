Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Bappa Lahiri Speaks Up For The First Time About His Father, Bappi Lahiri's Death

Bappi Lahiri's son, Bappa, reminisces the memories of his legendary father.

Bappa Lahiri Speaks Up For The First Time About His Father, Bappi Lahiri's Death
Bappi Lahiri Instagram

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

On February 15, iconic singer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to several health problems at Critical Hospital in Juhu. After a few days, his son Bappa Lahiri spoke up about the sad demise of the iconic singer to a leading daily and stated that a day before his death, Bappi Lahiri wanted to go home. He kept on saying ‘ghar chalo ghar chalo (let's go home)’. Bappa Lahiri added that his father was affected deeply by singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death. 

In an interview with Etimes, Bappa Lahiri expressed about the father-son relationship and also about his dad's health. Bappa Lahiri said, “Bappi Lahiri was in the hospital for more than a month and every time he would call him, the late singer always show his will to go home." Bappa Lahiri said he kept saying ‘ghar chalo ghar chalo (lets go home)’.

Bappa Lahiri added about his father's health saying that on the February 15 evening, he was feeling drowsy. Bappa Lahiri told that the main reason behind his death wasn’t a breathing issue, his heart just stopped working. They called the doctor and he said that he needs to be taken to the hospital. They reached the hospital but couldn’t bring him back to life.

Bappa Lahiri mentioned that he still cannot believe that his father is no more. He also mentioned that has so many memories with his father as they used to do shows together. They are getting unbelievable love from everyone. He was not only a singer or musician but he was connected with everyone from the porter to the rickshawala.

Bappa Lahiri said that his father was heartbroken and deeply affected by Lata Mangeshkar’s death. He was quoted saying, “Dad was affected by Lata Ji,s death. He used to call her ‘Maa’. She had helped him a lot. I’m not able to digest that he’s still no more. I can’t believe it.”

