BAFTA Awards: Tennant Ropes In Stars, From Martin Sheen To Judi Dench, For Opening Act

'Dr Who' star David Tennant roped in a host of celebrity friends for his opening monologue at the BAFTAs, reports 'Variety'.

The 2024 show started at the Royal Festival Hall in London with Tennant re-enacting his hit pandemic show 'Staged' alongside Michael Sheen, the premise being that Sheen wants Tennant to dog-sit his pup Bark Ruffalo on the same night as the BAFTAs.