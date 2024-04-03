Art & Entertainment

Badshah's Mantra For Making A Living: Keep Proving Them Wrong

Popular Rapper Badshah has shared some words of wisdom about how he proved many wrong and made a “living out of it."

Badshah Photo: Instagram
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to his Instagram stories, and in the first image, he wrote: “Prove them wrong.”

In the second image, he wrote: “I made a living out of it.”

Badshah's Story Photo: Instagram
Badshah, who started his career with the name 'Cool Equal', has crooned in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi languages.

Badshah's Story Photo: Instagram
He has belted out hits tracks such as 'Proper Patola', 'Genda Phool', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Paagal', 'Wakhra Swag', 'Mercy' and 'She Move It Like' to name a few.

He has even contributed to Bollywood films such as 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Crew'.

His latest release is his third studio album 'Ek Tha Raja', featuring 16 tracks and collaborations with different artistes including Karan Aujla, Nikhita Gandhi, MC Stan, Raftaar, Divine and others.

