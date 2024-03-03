B-Town: Pankaj Udhas Was Greater Than Just 'Chitthi Aayi...'

It is sad how ill-informed our media is! The coverage of the passing away of legendary ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas, demonstrates this lack of information and research.

The credit for Pankaj's fame is attributed mainly to one film song, 'Chitthi aayee hai...' from 'Naam'. The film was released in 1986 by which time Pankaj had become a hugely popular ghazal singer, second only to the veteran Jagjit Singh. But then, Jagjit Singh had a head start.