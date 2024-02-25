B-Town: New Ventures In The Offing

No filmmaker who earns from his hit films ever ploughs his earnings back into future productions. It is either borrowed money, or money from new sources.

Those were the days of independent producers who made films that used to be then distributed by companies operating circuit-wise.

It was an arrangement that worked very well, just like any other business where a distribution firm passed from one generation to another. In the same manner, production companies carried on the business for years, hits or flops notwithstanding. It was normal for every filmmaker to have regular distributors film after film. If a film flopped, the producer compensated for it in the next film. It was a 'bhaichara' (brotherhood) kind of arrangement; sink or swim together.