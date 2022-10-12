Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
B Praak: 'Teri Mitti' Was One Of The Toughest Songs I've Ever Sung

Singing sensation B Praak, who has belted out hits-after-hits such as 'Ranjha' and 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' among many others, said that 'Teri Mitti' from the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' was one of the toughest numbers he has ever sung. He also added that every time he goes on stage, his ritual is to pray to god for a good show.

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:06 pm

"'Teri Mitti' was one of the toughest songs I've ever sung. It's a powerful song that tells an incredible story and invokes patriotic fervor. So, to do justice to it was something I was very adamant about," said the singer, who is all set to perform in the capital for Zee Live's Supermoon ft. B Praak Tour.

When asked what is the one thing you do before going on stage every single time?

"Mai Rab ka naam leta hu. Before every show, I take a few minutes where I just close my eyes and pray for a good show and the health and happiness of everybody present there," pat came the reply.

B Praak has mainly sung numbers in Hindi and Punjabi. But is there any specific language that you would like to sing a song in?

"Abhi tak toh, I only have sung songs in Hindi and Punjabi. Eventually, I would like to sing in all major Indian languages. But given the number of languages we have, it'll take me more than a couple of lifetimes to learn all of those languages!"

Music plays a key role in B Praak's life. Asked what and how much is the role of spirituality in his life and in music, he said: "A lot! I'm very much connected to God. I believe there is someone who is looking after us, and we should never forget the supreme power he holds."

