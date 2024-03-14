ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong-joon Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charges Filed By Former FIFTY FIFTY Members; Case Dismissed

As for the K-Pop band, the quartet debuted in November 2022, and their song ‘Cupid’ quickly became an international hit. The following year, all the members filed an application to terminate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. Amid legal battles, one of the members, Keena, came back to the agency, and the company filed civil suits against the remaining three members. Now, the group is gearing up to make a comeback in June/July with Keena and additional new members.