Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Atlee's Next, Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara, Is Titled 'Jawan'

As per reports, the title of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's new film is 'Jawan'. Even though there is no official announcement, it is being said that the makers are going to announce it soon.

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

Director Atlee's film will star actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Nayanthara. The name of the movie hadn't been announced as of yet. But according to Pinkvilla, the film's title is set as 'Jawan.' 

"The film is titled 'Jawan' and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long," a source revealed to Pinkvilla. 

Khan would reportedly play a double part in the Atlee flick, with Nayanthara playing an investigative officer. According to the report, Khan's first character would be a gangster's son, and his second character will be the father, who will play a top RAW official. 

In addition to these two actors, actress Sanya Malhotra plays a major role in the film. Khan's fans are ecstatic to see him return to the big screen after nearly four years away.

Besides 'Jawan,' Khan will appear in Yash Raj Film's 'Pathaan,' starring actress Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham, and also, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' co-starring actress Taapsee Pannu.

