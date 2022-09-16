Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

As 'Imlie' Takes 20-Year Leap, Seerat Kapoor To Play Cheeni

Choreographer and actor Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with Telugu film 'Run Raja Run' is all set to enter the show 'Imlie' to play 'Cheeni'.

Seerat Kapoor
Seerat Kapoor Instagram/ @iamseeratkapoor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 5:06 pm

Choreographer and actor Seerat Kapoor, who made her debut with Telugu film 'Run Raja Run' is all set to enter the show 'Imlie' to play 'Cheeni'.

As the show is going to take a leap of 20-years many new faces are going to be part of the show.

On talking about her character, she said: "I am so excited to be a part of 'Imlie'. It is one of the best shows on television, and we've got such a great team to work with. Cheeni as a character is very complex and undoubtedly confident. I'm always up for exploring more about her and try to bring her emotions out of me in a real and seamless manner."

She added: "I'm sure the audience will give us their love and support and we will do our best too. Also, I'd like to thank Star Plus for bringing such joy to me in the form of Cheeni."

Post leap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh will be leaving the show.

'Imlie' airs on Star Plus.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Imlie Seerat Kapoor Cheeni Role Choreographer Actor/Actress Upcoming Telugu Movie Run Raja Run TV Serial India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live