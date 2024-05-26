As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her

Payal’s film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ has been feted with the ‘Le Grand Prix’ award at the film festival. On Sunday, the FTII, Payal’s Alma Mater congratulated her and her team on their win. “It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema,” they wrote on X.