Art & Entertainment

As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for ‘Mizrapur’, ‘Fukrey’ franchise and others has slammed the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune for their double standards on congratulating filmmaker Payal Kapadia, for her historic win at 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for ‘Mizrapur’, ‘Fukrey’ franchise and others has slammed the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune for their double standards on congratulating filmmaker Payal Kapadia, for her historic win at 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Payal’s film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ has been feted with the ‘Le Grand Prix’ award at the film festival. On Sunday, the FTII, Payal’s Alma Mater congratulated her and her team on their win. “It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema,” they wrote on X.

Ali registered a strong disagreement as he called out FTII. He wrote, “Uhhh… please don’t. Just don’t.” FTII had earlier initiated disciplinary action against Payal for protesting over the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the Film &amp; Television Institute of India, Pune back in 2015.

The students argued that he didn't have the credibility, owing to his work in B-movies, to head a premier institution like FTII. An FIR was filed against Payal and 34 other students for holding FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office in 2015.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Expected Around 11:00 PM; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her
  2. Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Dies At 83
  3. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
  5. Lily Gladstone On Her Oscar Loss: Nobody Was Upset That It Didn't Happen
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Starc Seals the Deal - Sunrisers Hyderabad All Out 113 All Out, Nine Balls Left
  3. ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League Title Clashes
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest