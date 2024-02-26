'Article 370' Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam Starrer Witnesses Substantial Growth In First Weekend

Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370' hit the theatres worldwide on February 23. The movie had a decent start on day 1 at the box office. In three days of its release, the political drama crossed Rs 20 crore mark. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Article 370' earned Rs 5.9 crore on day one of its release, Rs 7.4 crore on the second day, that was Saturday and on Sunday, day 3, it collected Rs 9.50 nett in India, as per early estimates. So the total collection of Yami Gautam starrer stands at Rs 22.8 crore in India. It has left behind Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' that has only collected Rs 8.80 crore in three days.
Reportedly, 'Article 370' witnessed a 25% increase in ticket sales on Sunday. It had an overall 33.79% Hindi occupancy on day 3. Evening shows: witnessed 45.64%, night shows witnessed 35.48%, afternoon shows saw footfalls of 35.39% and morning shows had 18.65%.
'Article 370' has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has been banned in the Gulf which has affected the film's collections. But it has received support from political parties, and they have encouraged the public to watch the film. Even, PM Narendra Modi gave a shoutout to 'Article 370'. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched the film with cabinet members at a theatre in Dehradun and said in a statement, "It has shown the political wrongdoings which were done there. It is a good movie and everyone should watch it.''
'Article 370' is based on the landmark decision by the Central government on August 5, 2019, to revoke Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”.
The film is produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar's banner B62 Studios.