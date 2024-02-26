'Article 370' Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam Starrer Witnesses Substantial Growth In First Weekend

'Article 370' has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has been banned in the Gulf which has affected the film's collections. But it has received support from political parties, and they have encouraged the public to watch the film. Even, PM Narendra Modi gave a shoutout to 'Article 370'. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched the film with cabinet members at a theatre in Dehradun and said in a statement, "It has shown the political wrongdoings which were done there. It is a good movie and everyone should watch it.''