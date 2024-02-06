‘The Kerala Story’ On Zee5: Adah Sharma’s Blockbuster Film To Finally Release On OTT After 9 Months

‘The Kerala Story’ was one of the biggest hits of the last year. The film which starred Adah Sharma in the lead role went on to become a sleeper hit with earnings over Rs 302 Crore at the box-office. While the film did wonders at the box-office, the film didn’t get a release on OTT after 8 weeks, just like most films do. The wait for audiences to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ from the comfort of their homes was lengthened by over 9 months, and now finally, it is going to release on Zee5.
For the unversed, ‘The Kerala Story’ revolved around the characters of 4 women – Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. It’s been shown in the film that Sonia Balani’s character tries to manipulate her other 3 roommates into converting their religions. The film talks of very sensitive topics of how young women can get influenced and converted to a different religion by radical groups. Not just that, many are even forced into joining terrorist organisation without their own knowledge. It is this brainwashing of young girls that the film depicts.
It was being said that the film didn’t get an OTT release right after its release because no OTT platform was ready to take the risk of putting the film. While the makers haven’t opened up about the same yet, but it was assumed to be the primary reason for the delay. After all, the movie did end up creating a huge controversy and people from all casts and communities came forward and spoke about the film. The film made intellectuals talk and even was spoken of by numerous politicians. Whether good or bad, the film did become the talk of town for the forthcoming few weeks.
With the national elections approaching in the next few months, if the film definitely is releasing at a very good time. It’s all set to release on Zee5 on February 16. Let’s wait and watch if the film is able to create the same furore that it did last year when it released in theatres.