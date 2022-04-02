Arshad Warsi Laughs When Reporter Calls 'Bachchan Pandey' A Success

Nothing less than openness is expected from Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi when he speaks. Warsi was recently spotted in Bengaluru, where he plans to open a coffee shop. In a press conference there, he was asked about his most recent film, 'Bachchhan Paandey,' starring actor Akshay Kumar. In one week, the film failed to reach the Rs 50 crore mark.

According to a report by the Indian Express, when the reporter called the film’s performance at the box office “a success.” Warsi giggled and said, “Don’t lie, it is not a success.” He then added, “It was a good film, but unfortunately it happened, some things work, some things don’t. I feel it just went through a bad patch, there were various things that made it not as successful as it should have been. It is a big film, it should’ve made a lot more money, but it is still not a loss, it covered it’s money.”

When he was further questioned if the film’s underperformance was because of the boom in OTT releases, Warsi said, “No, I don’t think it is the OTT effect. Okay, I’ve got an answer for that, but I’m not going to say it. Lets not get into it, it is a different space.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar had confessed that 'Bachchhan Paandey’s performance at the box office was affected by the sustained success of 'The Kashmir Files.' He’d said, “Firstly, let me tell you I am elated with the success that The Kashmir Files has seen. It tells you the power of cinema and that there is no formula of starting budgets and films of a certain way that guarantee success. It proves that the audiences are who we make our films for and when they lap up something it just flies. Yes, I would have liked Bachchhan Paandey to better than what it is doing but not once do I blame the Kashmir files for it. That film is a storm and we came in the eye of it.”

Warsi also shared about the next season of his streaming show 'Asur.' He said, “Asur is releasing now, in June or July. I find Asur 2 more exciting and thrilling than Asur 1. When people liked season 1, 2 they’ll love, which means 3 might also happen.”