Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Meeting Mikhail Gorbachev: 'One Of My Heroes'

Hollywood star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on August 30 at age 91.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mikhail Gorbachev
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mikhail Gorbachev IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 1:49 pm

"There's an old saying, 'Never meet your heroes'," the 'Terminator' star wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself with the last leader of the Soviet Union.

"I think that's some of the worst advice I've ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him," Schwarzenegger added.

"I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life."

The two knew each other for "a long time", according to the Gorbachev Foundation, and the Austrian-born Schwarzenegger once visited the former leader in Moscow, reports independent.co.uk.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday from "after a serious and long illness", the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said, quoted by Russian news agencies.

