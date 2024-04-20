Armaan Malik Thanks Amaal Mallik For His Journey Into Pop Music, English Songs

Armaan said: “I learnt everything I could about Western music because of that iPod and I feel today, if I am able to do English music justice or pop music justice, it’s because of that collection you put in that iPod. My journey in pop music and learning how to sing English songs the right way, or is authentic to the language, came only because Amaal introduced me to these songs that I never heard of before. I was 13 when Amaal gave me this iPod and all these artists to date have influenced my musicality in some form or the other.”