'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years

Nidhi, who is best known for playing Sonu in one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', breathes life into the character of a highly curious and opinionated Gargee in 'Sisterhood'. "Shooting for 'Sisterhood' has been a truly unforgettable experience. Due to early call times, we used to spend most of our time together -- from workshops to meals. We practically used to go back home only to sleep. Apart from that, my morning yoga, pranayam, and ashtanga were fun for others. They used to mock me for my morning habits."