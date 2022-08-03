Anushka Sharma To Get Cricket Training in England For ' Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to play Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami onscreen in her forthcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. In the latest move, she is travelling to Leeds, UK, to prepare for her role. The actor is playing the title role in the film that is based on the career and life of Jhulan Goswami.

A source close to the actress told Tribune, “Anushka is leaving no stone unturned to become Jhulan on screen. She will prepare her body. She will perfect her cricket skills in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film.”

“She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes August end to September," added the source.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket,and will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream—to play cricket. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. The film marks the comeback of Anushka to the silver screen after four years. Her last release was 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and this also makes the project one of the anticipated films.

Anushka has recently wrapped up the first schedule of the sports drama. She was previously seen training at a Mumbai cricket ground for the role. Photos of the actor from the practice session were shared online by her several fan pages. To prepare for the film, the actor has also been taking tips from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.