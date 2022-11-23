Anushka Sen Wraps Up First Schedule Of Her Korean Debut Film 'Asia'

Actress Anushka Sen, who is known for her work in the television show 'Jhansi Ki Rani', will be soon making her foray in South Korean cinema with her upcoming movie titled 'Asia'. The actress has returned to India after completing the first schedule of the film.

Talking about the film, Anushka said: "The film that I'm doing is called 'Asia'. It's a very unique concept. It has people from all over Asia coming together to make a film about Asia. Playing a pivotal character, I'm representing India in the film in a way. I had a really great experience filming in South Korea and it's been going really well."

She further mentioned: "First schedule was really nice, I have a very strong character I am playing an assassin for the very first time, never done a role of an assassin in my career so this is going to be really new and unique and of course its international so its much bigger and I'm really really grateful that I'm representing India in a way."

Drawing parallels between the Indian film industry and the South Korean film industry the actress said: "Mostly there are a lot of similarities in the Indian industry and the Korean industry when it comes to passion for a project, everybody is really hard working on set, everybody wants the best output and everybody wants to give their best. The aesthetic of this film was different, the shot type was different, I saw some new cinematic style used in the film, very creative, very new, very raw. I've learned new things in South Korea."

'Asia', which will be released as a multilingual film, has been conceptualised, written and Directed by Lee Jung-sub. It features actors from various countries like India, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam and the U.S.