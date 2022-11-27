Anurag Kashyap On Going To Rehab, Daughter Facing Rape Threats On Social Media

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about the dark phase of his life when he had to go to rehab three times and coping up with depression for more than three years. Anurag Kashyap also recalled this was around the same time when his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap ‘started getting anxiety attacks’ especially after receiving rape threats on Twitter.

Anurag said that he got off Twitter because of all the negativity on the social media platform. Anurag had earlier said that he had deleted his Twitter account in 2019 due to threats made to his parents and daughter.

Recalling the time when he spoke against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and went to Jamia Millia Islamia University to take part in anti-CAA protests, Anurag told The Indian Express, "This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again.”

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about suffering a heart attack last year, and how his health deteriorated, in the same interview. The director underwent an angioplasty last year. The filmmaker spoke about recuperating and returning to films. He said, "Unlike other people, I don’t have the luxury to sit and wait.”

Anurag had opened up about his daughter getting rape threats on Twitter, and the impact it had on Aaliyah Kashyap in a recent conversation with Tanmay Bhatt, and said, "I have an amazing daughter. She really is out there expressing herself but her anxiety bothers me. And her anxiety started after those threats and things like that. Her anxiety like literally made me drop everything and run to the US, and she came back here. Other than her anxiety issues, she is just amazing."

Anurag’s Almost Pyaar With Dj Mohabbat, featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta, recently had its world premiere at the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The movie, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap's home banner Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, is scheduled to be released in January 2023. The filmmaker’s last release was the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa.