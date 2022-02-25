Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Invited Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's BF Shane Gregorie For A 'Bye Bye Dinner'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a picture of his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Before Gregorie leaves for a month they treated him to a "bye-bye dinner."

Anurag Kashyap Invited Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's BF Shane Gregorie For A 'Bye Bye Dinner'
Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:04 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an adorable picture of his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his social media pages. Before Gregorie leaves for a month they treated him to a "bye-bye dinner." Anurag Kashyap also teased his daughter on his Instagram post and wrote she's going to be sad because her boyfriend won't be around for a month.

Related stories

Sacred Games 3 Not Happening! Confirms Anurag Kashyap; Calls Out Scamster For Making Fake Casting Announcements on Social Media

Kriti Sanon To Reprise Uma Thurman's Role From 'Kill Bill' In Anurag Kashyap's Next?

IT Raids On Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu: FM Says It Wasn't An 'Issue' When They Were Raided In 2013

The filmmaker shared it and wrote, "It’s a bye-bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad (sic)." 

Fans soon started posting hilarious comments on this, which soon went viral. One of his fans shared a hilarious comment. "Koi nhi Aaliyah ko UpGrad ka course karwado 1 mahine ka (It is alright, get Aaliyah to enrol in a one-month course on UpGrad) (sic)," the fan wrote. One of them suggested, "cast this guy in 'Harry Potter of Wasseypur' (sic)", while another one wrote, "Didn't know John Lennon is alive! (sic)." One fan also commented, "I am waiting for him to sing "Tum se hi dil hota hai" #ShahidKapoorfromJabweMet (sic)."

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have been dating for quite some time. In one of her vlogs, she had opened up on how she met Gregoire on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she had said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Relationships Anurag Kashyap Treat Filmmaker Bollywood Actor Instagram Online Photo Social Media Anurag Kashyap India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

PM Narendra Modi Sends A Condolence Note To Raveena Tandon On Her Father's Death

Matt Reeves Says Batman Is Emblematic of Vengeance In 'The Batman'

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Legal Trouble Or A Publicity Ploy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive