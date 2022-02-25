Anurag Kashyap Invited Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's BF Shane Gregorie For A 'Bye Bye Dinner'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared an adorable picture of his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his social media pages. Before Gregorie leaves for a month they treated him to a "bye-bye dinner." Anurag Kashyap also teased his daughter on his Instagram post and wrote she's going to be sad because her boyfriend won't be around for a month.

The filmmaker shared it and wrote, "It’s a bye-bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad (sic)."

Fans soon started posting hilarious comments on this, which soon went viral. One of his fans shared a hilarious comment. "Koi nhi Aaliyah ko UpGrad ka course karwado 1 mahine ka (It is alright, get Aaliyah to enrol in a one-month course on UpGrad) (sic)," the fan wrote. One of them suggested, "cast this guy in 'Harry Potter of Wasseypur' (sic)", while another one wrote, "Didn't know John Lennon is alive! (sic)." One fan also commented, "I am waiting for him to sing "Tum se hi dil hota hai" #ShahidKapoorfromJabweMet (sic)."

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire have been dating for quite some time. In one of her vlogs, she had opened up on how she met Gregoire on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she had said.