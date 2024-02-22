Anupam Mittal Takes A Jibe At Ashneer Grover: 'Jis Shark Ko Gussa Aata Tha Woh Gaya'

The new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 witnessed a unique pitch by Suraj Pusarla, founder of ‘The Rage Room’, an unconventional space where individuals can unleash their stress and find therapeutic release through controlled destruction.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Suraj’s inspiration for ‘The Rage Room’, established in October 2022, stems from his struggle with anger issues and a short temper during childhood.