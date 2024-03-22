Anupam Mittal Reacts To Love-Making Furniture: ‘Sabki Neeyat Kharab Karoge, Parivaar Todoge’

Further during the conversation, Anupam said: “Bhaisahab aap isko rest lounge to bata sakte ho, par meri ek baat par gaur karo. Aapne ek interesting position apni love life me fir se tadka lagaya. Agle din aapki naani aayi or wo wahin let gayi. Fir aap kya sochoge? (Brother, pay attention to one thing. An interesting position of yours has again sparked your love life. Next day your grandmother comes, and she lies down there. Then what will you think?)."