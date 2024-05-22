Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Video Circulating Under His Name On Telegram

BEWARE: A friend sent me this video! Where one #RehanMalik has made my fake video and posted it on his #TelegramChannel under the name of “Rehan Malik - Honest Tipper!” It is a betting site. Please don’t get conned by it! Thanks. @CPMumbaiPolice @Mum_CyberPolice pic.twitter.com/kAOBUakyTa