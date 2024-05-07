Art & Entertainment

Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?

Anupam Kher, referring to Ratna Pathak Shah calling acting institutes in India 'shops', said that sometimes a person says things out of ''bitterness or gets philosophical''.

Advertisement

Instagram
Anupam Kher On Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who went to National School of Drama (NSD) in 1978, earlier, in an interview labelled acting training institutes as 'shops'. Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to the actress' statement.

Anupam, who runs an acting school, commenting on Ratna Pathak Shah's remark told Pinkvilla that it's her ''point of view''. He added, ''I was also watching Naseer’s interview, he was also saying the same thing. Both of them are from National School Of Drama, will they call NSD a shop? So, sometimes a person says things out of bitterness or gets philosophical. It’s not important for me to justify what they think. They think it’s a shop and it is perfectly alright with me.”

Advertisement

The National award-winning actor also recalled an incident when a confident actor became nervous in front of the camera. It made him to open his acting school. While referring to Ratna’s comment, Anupam said, ''People say that these are shops but I think they need to rethink about it because you are producing future generation of actors and it’s easy to make a statement like that. There are journalism schools, schools for dentists. Does Ratna goes to a dentist who didn’t go to a school? Why should they pass a judgment about somebody who runs an acting school with so much sincerity? But I am sure she isn’t talking about my school. Many people have opened these type of schools but those who run these schools know how much it is important to them.”

Advertisement

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actress said, ''We have created no trainers for actors. Almost everyone who is running a shop just now, and I used the word shop. It’s not an acting training institute, they are shops. Those guys are making money, cheating young people. I mean, the kind of stuff that goes on in these acting shops is appalling, and kids are paying lakhs for that. But NSD was not like that. So we got trained in theatre and I learnt a lot, but about acting I didn't learn much at all.” 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  4. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: Top Court Questions ED For Delay In Probe, Lack Of 'Relevant Questions'
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  2. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
  3. Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest
  4. Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof
  5. 'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  2. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
  5. IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  2. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  3. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  4. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  5. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress