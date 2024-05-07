Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who went to National School of Drama (NSD) in 1978, earlier, in an interview labelled acting training institutes as 'shops'. Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to the actress' statement.
Anupam, who runs an acting school, commenting on Ratna Pathak Shah's remark told Pinkvilla that it's her ''point of view''. He added, ''I was also watching Naseer’s interview, he was also saying the same thing. Both of them are from National School Of Drama, will they call NSD a shop? So, sometimes a person says things out of bitterness or gets philosophical. It’s not important for me to justify what they think. They think it’s a shop and it is perfectly alright with me.”
Advertisement
The National award-winning actor also recalled an incident when a confident actor became nervous in front of the camera. It made him to open his acting school. While referring to Ratna’s comment, Anupam said, ''People say that these are shops but I think they need to rethink about it because you are producing future generation of actors and it’s easy to make a statement like that. There are journalism schools, schools for dentists. Does Ratna goes to a dentist who didn’t go to a school? Why should they pass a judgment about somebody who runs an acting school with so much sincerity? But I am sure she isn’t talking about my school. Many people have opened these type of schools but those who run these schools know how much it is important to them.”
Advertisement
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actress said, ''We have created no trainers for actors. Almost everyone who is running a shop just now, and I used the word shop. It’s not an acting training institute, they are shops. Those guys are making money, cheating young people. I mean, the kind of stuff that goes on in these acting shops is appalling, and kids are paying lakhs for that. But NSD was not like that. So we got trained in theatre and I learnt a lot, but about acting I didn't learn much at all.”