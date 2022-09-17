Anu Aggarwal: I Love My Privacy, So Being A Public Figure Was The Most Challenging

Even though the advent of OTT has opened doors, many feel that it’s quite tough to continue being an actor in today’s time. ‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal talks about it while highlighting what has been the most challenging part of her journey so far.

“Acting is an inborn habit in me so that’s easy but again for someone like me who loves my privacy, being a public figure, it was the most challenging. The paparazzi chase, judgement of people on everything like your personality, what you wear, who you are with or not with, can play havoc on your mind,” she says.

The entertainment industry is very uncertain both in terms of opportunities and stability. “Any artist faces that difficulty whether it is a musician, a painter, or an actor. It is something you have to get used to, you either have the gumption or don’t for it, but I have seen the best artists care only about their art even if they have to starve,” she shares.

There is a question as to how much importance one gives to luck versus hard work when it comes to surviving in showbiz. And, Aggarwal puts forth her viewpoint.

“I don’t believe in luck, and destiny I have seen is self-created. There is no magic wand in heaven that will bring you luck, though we grow up on those fairy tales. At the end of day, it is your karma and goodwill that works,” she says.

Everyone wants to do different kinds of roles, but sometimes the roles that one wants to do are not available. Aggarwal explains, “Everyone may want to go on the moon, but that doesn’t happen right? Similarly, there are so many factors involved in the kind of roles you could get cast in. Some of them are almost beyond your control. So, patience, perseverance and peace are needed to survive without having a mental breakdown like depression etc which you hear big actors go through.”

When the flow of work isn’t there, one should stay strong, keep a positive mental attitude and keep trying, according to her. Sharing some tips, Aggarwal adds, “Meditation, doing self-development work, building your focus, working on your art/craft, and most importantly compassion and wishing all well will help you pass that phase.”