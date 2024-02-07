Ankur Tewari: 'Coke Studio Bharat' S2 Weaves Rich Threads Of Our Cultural Mosaic

Musician and songwriter Ankur Tewari, who serves as the creative architect of the 'Coke Studio Bharat' season two, has opened up on his enriching association, and shared that it will "weave together the rich threads of our cultural mosaic."

Alongside this creative force, there will be prominent lyricist Swanand Kirkire, joining the distinguished lyricist Kausar Munir and award-winning sound engineer and music producer K.J. Singh.