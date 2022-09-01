Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

‘Aarya’ actor Ankur Bhatia has been roped in for a negative role opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in his upcoming action thriller, which is being directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ankur Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar
Ankur Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 6:54 pm

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in ‘Aarya’ and ‘Aarya 2’ on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon be seen in another negative role. This time, it’s opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming action thriller directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

In a grey-shaded character in the ‘Aarya’ franchise, audiences had loved Ankur Bhatia to the core. Everyone loved the spontaneity that he brought to such a multi-layered character. This time over, he will be seen in a completely different shade of negative that he is playing.

Reports suggest that he has a very quirky character which has a very unique look – something that his fans have never seen him try before. Just like in the ‘Aarya’ series, he is sure to leave everyone wowed with this upcoming project.

With Ali Abbas Zafar helming the movie, there is sure to be loads of sleek action, which would be filled with lots of guns and gangs. As the film is almost ready, the makers are planning to share the first looks of the characters very soon.

It’s sure going to be fun to watch Shahid Kapoor Vs Ankur Bhatia in such a strikingly different action film.

Shahid Kapoor Ankur Bhatia Ali Abbas Zafar
