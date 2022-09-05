Ankit Tiwari: You Will Be Inspired By A Lot Of People, But Never Let That Take Away The 'You' From You

Ankit Tiwari has been one of the most accomplished names in the Indian music industry. His songs have inspired millions. Today on Teacher’s Day, Outlook speaks to the music maestro about who and what inspires him to make music. He even reveals a few childhood memories of this special occasion.

Ankit Tiwari says, “Schools have been a strengthening part of our lives because they didn't just teach us lessons but also completed our lives. School completes you in the sense that it fills your life with different people giving you different experiences; be it your friends, juniors or acquaintances. Every child feels inspired by the people he is surrounded with; his friends and his teachers. The child tries to inspire himself by the teachers, and the adults he is accompanied by and he also tries to impress them by wanting to be praised and appreciated.”

“In my schooling, I was very likeable due to my inclination towards music, of course. Nevertheless, I was very much inspired by my music teachers. The way they taught or approached music fascinated me, and I too aspired to become a music teacher when I grew up,” he adds.

He went ahead to add more about the importance of teachers in his life. “The most important thing my schooling, and my childhood made me realise was - You will be inspired by a lot of people, but never let that take away the 'you' from you. Always be yourself and let those inspirations amplify your dreams and talents. Always let your uniqueness be apparent as it is the only thing that will make you stand out from the rest. I don't know how many truly understand this wisdom but I have always followed it. Schooling and teachers are undoubtedly an important part of our life as they help us make a strong base to become our best selves later,” he concludes.