Anita Kanwal On Playing Gayatri Raisinghani In Legal Drama: It's Not Your Usual Character

Actress Anita Kanwal, who is a part of the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', shared fondness for the character Gayatri, highlighting intriguing parallels to an earlier role she portrayed as 'Mrs. Seth'.

Anita plays the character of Gayatri Raisinghani, the mother of Rajdeep and Dev Raisinghani. She's a sophisticated and assertive woman, who holds the family heritage in high regard.