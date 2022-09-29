Actor Angad Bedi, who made his debut with the 2004 film ‘Kaya Taran' and went on doing Bollywood films including ‘F.A.L.T.U’, ‘ Pink’, ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, has now forayed into short-form entertainment content too with Amazon mini TVs latest short film - 'The List'. During the promotion of the film that deals with mundane human lives, the actor was asked whether he has ever felt stagnant as an actor in his life, just like his character in the film.



To this, the 39-year-old tells Outlook, “I think, it's not about being stagnant but you should feel inspired. I would like to feel inspired with my body of work, I would like to feel inspired when I go to work and I wish to do as many diverse characters as possible and different kinds of films.”



“I felt inspired by doing projects that I did because it helped me do things differently, it helped me challenge myself as an actor, it helped me channel energy in a very different way. I have also done another project recently with R Balki so I believe in such films. I just feel that my life as an actor doesn’t necessarily should be dependent on people who cast on me.”’



The actor says that he is fortunate enough to work with very good and meaningful makers. “I never felt stagnant because of that. Also, I can only control the controllables and stay positive."



After the success of ‘Lust Stories', the second part of the anthology series is underway and apparently R Balki has roped in Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur for his segment.



On the other hand, Amazon mini TVs' latest short film - The List, is a commentary on how robotic our human lives have become and also how mechanical life may sound like harmless concepts but is capable of killing us, slowly. The film that is part of the Mini Movie Festival line-up gives a glimpse into the lives of a young couple in their early 30s played by Kriti and Angad Bedi.

The short film is directed by Gaurav Dave and produced by Roy Kapur Films and is streaming now for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app