Anees Bazmee: 'No Entry Mein Entry' Is Finally Happening, Salman Khan Loved The Script

‘No-Entry’, starring actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan and released in 2005, was an indisputable great entertainment. Now, filmmaker Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the film's sequel will shoot get into production stage.

Back in 2019, filmmaker Boney Kapoor said that the Salman Khan starrer will be getting a sequel for the first time. "Yes, 'No Entry 2’ will be created," Yes, No Entry 2 will be made. I don’t know when exactly I’ll start. But, FINALLY, I have cracked the script with Anees Bazmee. This movie is very special to me because I remember when No Entry happened, I released it on my strength as the team was apprehensive. And, the rest, as they say, is history!”

The highly anticipated sequel ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ (the title, for those unfamiliar) has emerged, and the person who spilt the beans this time is none other than the film's director Anees Bazmee.

Bazmee has said that he would begin production on ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ immediately following the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which has been released in theatres today (May 20).

According to an interview with Pinkvilla, Bazmee said, "My next film is 'No Entry Mein Entry'. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for narration and he really liked the script. It’s a work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer”.

"Salman Bhai loves the script, Boney Ji loves the script and if you ask me, it’s a beautiful script. We had this basic idea long back but could not crack it into a screenplay. That’s one of the reasons why it took us so long to make part two. But now, it’s happening. It’s a double role comedy," Anees Bazmee added, referring about how Salman Khan and filmmaker Boney Kapoor loved the script.