Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is ready for a vacation. For the past year or so, the actor has been on a roll with 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' and 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' He can now be seen in FX's limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime novel of the same name, "Under the Banner of Heaven."

Garfield portrays a Mormon investigator investigating the gruesome murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter by fanatical Latter-day Saints.

"I'm going to rest for a little while," Garfield, who received his second Oscar nomination for 'Tick, Tick,' says.

He adds,"I need to recalibrate and reassess what I want to do next and who I want to be for a time, and just be a little bit of a person." Because, as you know, awards season is a washing machine." Not that he's complaining about the attention: "I just need to be a little average for a time.”

'Under the Banner of Heaven,' with its combination of faith and murder, is not light reading. "I believe it was truly a requirement for us to have game nights and go into nature and walk and swim and dive in lakes and dance and eat wonderful food so that we could really come back and dedicate ourselves [to the job]," Garfield adds. "We needed to maintain taking care of ourselves so we could take care of the tale."

The series, written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and directed by David Mackenzie, is not Garfield's first journey into the world of television.

One of his earliest assignments was as a 21-year-old on the U.K. sitcom 'Sugar Rush.'

"I remember receiving my first TV assignment and knowing that I was going to get paid for acting in a way that would allow me to pay my rent and enjoy the occasional one decent dinner a month," he says and adds, "I remember going out that night with my pals and just kind of celebrating."

We headed to Turnmills, a club. It got a little tangled. "I was overjoyed.”