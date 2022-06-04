Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Andhra Pradesh Government Announces IRCTC Like Model For Online Movie Tickets

The Andhra Pradesh state government recently added a new chapter to their Cinemas Rules, 1970. It states that the nodal agency will now undertake all the online ticketing activities and regulate it.

New Ticketing System To Come In Andhra Pradesh India TV

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:28 am

The Andhra Pradesh state government has issued a notification stating a new chapter, Online Ticket Booking System in the State, in the AP Cinemas (Regulations) Rules, 1970. 

Under the new chapter, the nodal agency which is the Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Company, is authorised to procure, design, develop, integrate and maintain the online ticketing services of the theatres and movie-goers under the section 5A of the Act. The government is planning to introduce a ticketing model for cinemas like IRCTC is for railways. 

According to the New Indian Express, it will procure, design, develop, and undertake all the activities to maintain a platform via internet in the entire state to enable online ticketing solutions. They are also entitled to use services of a provider to operate the portal, gateway and actual site. 

The agency, via the service provider, will directly undertake tickets sale to the movie goers using the platform on collection of a standard service charge. The charge will not exceed 2% of the rate of admission into the theatres. 

The cinema theatres who are already providing online ticketing through their individual online platforms shall continue the same only through the gateway operated by the nodal agency and at the decided service charge only. 

The nodal agency also has the authority to engage into agreements with all the active theatres in the state to be registered on the centralised portal. 

