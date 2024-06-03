Ananya Panday Lends Her Voice To Riley In Hindi Version Of ‘Inside Out 2’

Ananya recalled watching 'Inside Out' a few years ago as a teenager and being mesmerised by the world of colourful emotions. The actress said that she never imagined in her wildest dreams that one day she would be an integral part of this story. "Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments, and this is definitely the most fun I’ve had at work," she added. Produced by Disney and Pixar, 'Inside Out 2' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14 in both English and Hindi.