Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Radhika Merchant shortly. The wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The guests have started arriving at the venue. The Ambanis have also reached and greeted the paps. The dulhe raja was seen posing with his parents and his entire family. He also took the blessings of his grandfather late Dhirubhai Ambani as he did some rituals in front of his photo that was placed at the entrance.
Most of the celebs have reached the venue to attend the grand wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were the first to arrive. They twinned in the same design lehengas but different colours. Ananya was in yellow while Shanaya was in blue. Khushi was also seen wearing same lehenga but her colour was green. Their cholis had 'Anant's Brigade's embroidered on the back. All three looked absolutely stunning in their attires.
Sara Ali Khan arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Both exuded royal and classy vibes. Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The posed together for pics. Arjun Kapoor also graced the wedding in an off-white blingy kurta and white pyjama. 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' was embroidered on the back of his kurta. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh wore colour coordinated outfits for Anant and Radhika's big day.
The colour theme of the guests seem to be pastel as most of them are seen wearing pastel-hued outfits. The Ambanis also opted for the same. We are now eagerly waiting to see what Radhika has in store for us. She already turned heads with her pre-wedding festivities looks. We are excited to see her bridal look.
Reportedly, Anant and Radhika's varmala ceremony will take place at 8 pm followed by the pheras scheduled at 9:30 pm today.