Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Radhika Merchant shortly. The wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The guests have started arriving at the venue. The Ambanis have also reached and greeted the paps. The dulhe raja was seen posing with his parents and his entire family. He also took the blessings of his grandfather late Dhirubhai Ambani as he did some rituals in front of his photo that was placed at the entrance.