Anand Mahindra Responds To Project K Director Nag Ashwin's Special Request

Project K is being shot at a futuristic set built in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, and is billed as one of India's most expensive films.

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 12:03 am

Director Nag Ashwin made a public appeal to Anand Mahindra on Friday, requesting automobile technology from his business Mahindra Group for his next film Project K. Ashwin stated that he needed Mahindra Group's assistance in developing future automobiles for his science-fiction film. Nag Ashwin's request was quickly accepted by Anand Mahindra.

Have a look at Nag Ashwin's tweet here:

He is seen requesting the chairman of the Mahindra group for assisting him as an engineer to make vehicles. Well, this tweet made fans cheerful expecting them to see some huge amount of action scenes! Project K is all set to release next year and the date hasn’t been announced yet.

Anand Mahindra soon responded positively to Nag Ashwin’s request. He retweeted Nag Ashwin's tweet and said how can he miss such an opportunity. Have a look at his tweet here:

Prabhas is currently shooting for Project K alongside Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being produced by production house Vaijayanthi Movies. It is known that the famous Nag Nag Ashwin is directing this movie. 

Vyjayanti Movies – Ashwaneet Dutt is producing under the banner of Swapna Cinemas with a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore. Along with Prabhas, The movie also stars Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas and legendary Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The unit has completed two schedules as per sources. 

Prabhas and Big B have shot for some sequences together. Both became so enamoured with each other that they couldn't stop complimenting each other on social media. Working with Big B, according to Prabhas, was like a dream come true. The makers are gearing up to bring the film to the audience in 2023 if all goes as planned.

