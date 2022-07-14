Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Ana De Armas Says She Left Los Angeles After Split From Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas believed there was "no escape", "no way out," after her break-up with actor Ben Affleck.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:39 pm

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas has said her relationship with Hollywood star Ben Affleck helped her realize that Los Angeles isn't where she belongs.

Being the subject of a media storm when she was involved in a year-long romance with Affleck, the 'Blonde' star admitted that she found the experience "horrible".

The 34-year-old actress told Elle magazine: "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left L.A." She continued: "Going through it (myself) confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be.' It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

de Armas, who now lives with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis in New York City, went on adding: "It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

The actress split with Affleck in January 2021. The brunette beauty's former flame moved on by rekindling his romance with his ex Jennifer Lopez, with the pair citing the 49-year-old actor's need to focus on his children, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel with his ex Jennifer Garner.

At the time of their split, an insider explained: "Ben and Ana have split up. They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn't working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. This was a mutual decision."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the so-called inside source added.

"At the end of the day, he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately, they are in different places in their lives."

[With Inputs from IANS]

