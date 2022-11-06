Ana De Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off Movie 'Ballerina' Starts Rolling

Fans of the John Wick franchise are in for a treat as the Ana de Armas-led spin-off 'Ballerina' will start rolling the cameras in the coming week.



The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call, reports 'Collider'. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news, it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series 'The Continental' will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US. TV Line reported about the starting of shoot for the spin-off.



What's interesting is that the studio is also "fielding proposals" for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies. The news came out last year that the 'No Time To Die' star has been tapped for the lead role in 'Ballerina' movie, which will follow a young assassin trained at the ballet school seen in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'.



According to Collider, the story follows her quest for revenge against those who killed her family. The feature will be helmed by 'Underworld' director Len Wiseman who directs from a script by Shay Hatten, who is known for features like Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' and 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'.



De Armas had earlier disclosed that Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-Winning writer-director behind 2020s 'Promising Young Woman', has provided the final touches to the script from a woman's point of view.



First released in 2014, the success of Reeves-led 'John Wick' catapulted into two sequels, 'John Wick: Chapter 2', and 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'. After Parabellum became the highest-grossing film of the franchise in just 10 days garnering $326 million worldwide, a fourth and fifth installment were announced.