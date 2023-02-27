Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Amyra Dastur Plays Complex Character In 'Influencer Life'

Amyra Dastur, who started her career as a model in commercials, and made her acting debut with the movie 'Issaq' opposite Prateik Babbar, talked about her short film 'Influencer Life'.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of the project, Amyra said: "Playing Kareena was an incredibly exciting and fulfilling experience for me as an artiste. She's a complex character with many shades of grey, which made the role all the more challenging and interesting."

Amyra was also seen in an international project 'Kung Fu Yoga' along with Jackie Chan.

She worked with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kaalakaandi', and psychological thriller 'Koi Jaane Na' opposite Kunal Kapoor.

Amyra is always keen on doing challenging roles.

Elaborating more about her choices when it comes to picking projects, she said: "As an actor, I always strive to take on roles that challenge me and help me grow, and 'Influencer Life' did just that. It was an exciting project to be a part of, and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to have played Kareena.

"I hope people enjoy the film as much as I enjoyed bringing this character to life on screen," she added.

