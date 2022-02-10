Veteran actor Amol Palekar who is suffering from a prolonged illness is admitted at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

His wife Sandhya Gokhale told ABP Live, “There is nothing to worry about Amol Palekar's health. He is recovering and his condition is better than before." On being asked about what he is suffering from, Gokhale said, “This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine.”

Palekar recently made his return to cinemas after a 12-year gap with ‘200 - Halla Ho’, based on the true incident of a Dalit girl who confronted a rapist in broad daylight. Sarthak Dasgupta directed ‘Halla Ho’, which he also co-wrote with Gaurav Sharma. Through the eyes of 200 Dalit women, the film explores topics of sexual abuse, caste injustice and corruption.

The actor dived into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya’s ‘Rajnigandha’ opposite Rakhee in 1974. He was known for starring in family comedies such as ‘Gol Maal’ and ‘Naram Garam’, and was also seen in films such as ‘Gharonda’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, ‘Rang Birangi’, and ‘Bhumika’.

Talking about not doing much work, Palekar had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "As an actor, I am a comet who surfaces once in a decade. Most roles offered to older actors are insignificant in terms of the theme of the film. I always accepted roles only if those challenged me as an actor or if it contributes to the scheme of the film. Acting just for the sake of earning money was never my pursuit. What fun is playing a superfluous role of someone’s father or a grandfather? I prefer to hide than to get overexposed."