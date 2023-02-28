Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan Posts Throwback Image, Fans Say He Looks Like Son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Throwback Image, Fans Say He Looks Like Son Abhishek Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback image of himself and the netizens are convinced that he looks like a carbon copy of his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 3:23 pm

The 'Zanjeer' star recently posted a monochromatic image from his prime days. In the picture, Big B can be seen donning a suit and holding a cup of tea.

The senior actor captioned the picture: "(rolling on the floor laughing emojis) once upon a very long time ago !! Tea ??"

Reacting to the post, Rohit Bose commented: "Eyes always intense !!!" Gauahar Khan posted red heart and raised hands emoji.
 

But the ones who are having a field day in the comments section are the fans. A fan wrote: "Looks like a superstar Abhishek Bachchan." Another person said: "So handsome (you) look like Abhishek."

"I thought it was Abhishek Bachchan," read another comment. "Amazing pictures," said an Instagram user. Yet another: "Old is gold #90s king superstar #amitabhbachchan post."

The actor's social media posts have always garnered widespread reactions from fans and have become a phenomenon with netizens waiting for his posts with bated breath.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Project K' along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has 'The Intern' remake in the pipeline.

