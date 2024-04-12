Amit Trivedi, Aastha Gill To Serve As Judges On Reality Show ‘#BreakoutStar’

Amit Trivedi shared: "We have talent in every corner of our country. With #BreakoutStar, we aim to discover such unexplored singing talents from the comfort of their own places. There have been numerous talent hunts over the years, but ‘#BreakoutStar’ stands out uniquely as it offers an opportunity for literally anyone to participate. Aastha and I are extremely excited to chair the judging panel for this unique show and can’t wait to hear the entries.”