‘American Idol’ Season 22 Top 10 Tastemaker: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And Others Make It A Glamorous Gathering - View Pics

Los Angeles shines with star power as the ‘American Idol’ Season 22 Top 10 gather for a glamorous tastemaker event. Celebs like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne, Emmy Russell, Mia Matthews, McKenna Faith Breinholt and many others were present at the event.